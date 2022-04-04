New York City police are searching for three suspects they say forcibly snatched a 76-year-old woman’s purse during a Bronx robbery, causing her to fall to the floor and break her hip, WNBC reports.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) Crime Stoppers said the incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. Sunday near Roberts Ave and Hobart Ave in the Bronx. The victim’s son told CBS New York that his mother spotted the trio following her as she returned home from a night of dancing. Neither he nor his mother was identified by the outlet.

Footage appears to show the suspects accosting the victim at the door to her apartment building, CBS New York reported. The victim attempts to stave them off, but they eventually make their way inside, according to the video.

“Police said they grabbed her purse, pulled her hair and swung her around, causing her to fall and break her hip,” according to CBS New York. One of the suspects, who appears to be a woman donning pink pants and a black jacket, takes one last look at the helpless victim while scurrying out of the building, according to the footage.

The victim’s son informed CBS New York that she underwent surgery to repair her hip, adding that she will be in the hospital for an extended time.

“My mother has lived here for 50, 52 years, and the building knows her. She was lucky some neighbors were coming out right afterwards,” he told the outlet. “It’s the worst thing that can happen to somebody her age, you know, breaking your hip — never mind everything else about being assaulted.”

Police said the group made off with her purse, which carried her debit card, insurance card, wallet, and around $50, WNBC noted.

Anyone with information regarding the attack is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477).

The incident comes as crime rates in the Big Apple have spiraled out of control under Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’s leadership.

From the time Adams assumed office on January 1 through March 27, robberies are up an alarming 46.1 percent compared to the same period in 2021, the NYPD’s crime statistics show. Moreover, grand larceny auto is up 84.7 percent, burglaries have climbed 27.9 percent, and transit crime is up 70.3 percent over the same period compared to last year.