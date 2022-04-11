Video of Man Heaving Dog into South Carolina Lake Leads to 2 Arrests

Two South Carolina men have been arrested and charged with ill-treatment of animals after a video surfaced showing an individual hurling a dog into a lake.

An infuriating video of the incident, shared on Facebook by WHNS anchor Cody Alcorn, apparently shows a man launching a pit bull puppy — as if it were a shotput — into Richard B. Russel Lake in Lowdensville on April 3. Alcorn noted that the individual who took the video captured it from a boat while fishing near the Rampey Recreational Area boat dock.

Warning: The Below Video Contains Disturbing Content:

The witness said he noticed the group of men laughing and splashing in the water but became aware of the dogs after taking a closer look.

Alcorn wrote:

He said he watched them throw two pitbull puppies out into the lake laughing while they swam back. He said he wanted to get it on video before confronting them as it would be one word against the other. It didn’t take long once they noticed him watching/recoding they took off.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the video. Abbeville County Captain Matthew Graham spoke with the man regarding the incident, who reported that a man heaved two dogs into the water multiple times, WSPA said.

“We’re not going to tolerate any kind of cruelty towards animals,” Graham said.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced in a release that Calvin Bynes Hufflin of Anderson had been arrested and charged with “ill treatment of animals,” thanks to the assistance of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Alcorn shared the press release on his Facebook account.

“Subsequent to the arrest of Hufflin the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the seizing one of the animals involved in the case,” the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office noted.

The following day, the second suspect, Carondus Allen, also of Anderson, turned himself over to authorities, the sheriff’s office announced in another release shared by Alcorn. He was also wanted on a charge of ill-treatment of animals.

“At press time Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Anderson County Sheriff’s on the whereabouts of the other dog involved,” the release noted. “Arrangements have already been made to remove the dog from the owners.”