An armed suspect allegedly attempted to rob a 53-year-old man in his 14th-floor Chicago hotel room Sunday, leading to a gunfight between the men, police said. The victim suffered a graze wound to his head.

The incident occurred at the Godfrey Hotel at 127 Huron Street, north of the Chicago River, at approximately 11:36 p.m., CWB reported. In a statement, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) said the hotel guest told authorities that an unknown individual knocked on the door of his 14th-floor hotel room. The victim said that after he opened the door, the assailant forced entry into the room, stuck him up at gunpoint, and ordered him to fork over his property.

“According to authorities, the offender then began firing shots at the victim and the victim returned fire,” WMAQ-TV reported. Citing police, WLS-TV noted the “would-be robber fled the scene and the victim was left with a graze wound to the head.”

The Chicago Fire Department tended to the victim at the scene, but he declined additional medical evaluation, the outlet noted. A CPD report stated that authorities recovered the hotel guest’s gun as well as roughly 12 shell casings from the scene, according to CWB.

Law enforcement noted the 53-year-old described the suspect as a black man standing about 5′-5″ tall, who sported a black mask and winter hat during the incident, according to CWB. He added the man was with two white women who wore jumpsuits and glasses.

As of Monday, no one was arrested in connection to the incident, per WLS-TV.

One man, Nate Montgomery, was staying in a room a few doors down from where the alleged robbery attempt and gunfight took place.

“I was lying in bed just watching TV and I heard kind of a ‘tap tap tap tap tap’…and then I heard some loud voices and it definitely alerted me,” he recounted to WLS-TV. “I did not realize it was gunshots to be honest with you.”

Another guest named Athena Belluso told the outlet she had no idea the incident occurred and that she was shocked when she heard the news.

Todd Van Winkle, the hotel’s general manager, briefly spoke about the matter, according to WLS-TV.

“The safety and security of the hotel’s guests and employees are always a top priority for us,” he said. “The hotel team is fully cooperating with the Chicago Police Department in their ongoing investigation.”