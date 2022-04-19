Police: Fleet of Hyundai Cars Stolen in Philadelphia with Keys Inside

A fleet of Hyundai cars was apparently stolen in Philadelphia between Monday night and early Tuesday with the keys inside, law enforcement said.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of South Delaware Avenue and officials pinpointed the CSX lot, ABC 6 reported.

CSX told the outlet it was “investigating an attempted car theft at our Greenwich yard in Philadelphia.” The cars had reportedly come off of roll-on, roll-off vessels located at the Port of Philadelphia.

Video footage showed multiple shipping containers at the scene and the outlet said officers were interviewing the lot’s security guards to determine the exact number of vehicles stolen.

“And they’re putting descriptions out on police radio to see if they can track them down,” a reporter told viewers.

In December, Philadelphia’s Police Major Crimes Unit said carjackings were a daily occurrence, with most offenders being juveniles, Fox 29 reported at the time:

The City of Philadelphia is seeing at least an 80% increase in carjackings in 2021, compared to the total number in 2020, Philadelphia Police say. Captain John Ryan with the Philadelphia Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit says on Wednesday night alone, there were eight carjackings across the city.

Captain Ryan said, “About 75 to 80 percent of our people arrested for carjackings are juveniles, some as young as 13 and 14-years-old.”

He added, “We’re seeing juveniles with numerous priors, prior carjacking, and they’re just getting released on house arrest, whatever good that does. It’s essentially a violent, a very personal crime, a very serious crime, and it can lead to tragedy.”

Meanwhile, concealed carry permit applications rose 600 percent in Philadelphia as citizens responded to the violent crime plaguing the area, Breitbart News reported on April 1, noting that “a concealed carry permit holder shot and killed an alleged robber around lunchtime Wednesday in a Philadelphia corner store.”

Per the ABC 6 article, authorities said the cars still had keys inside them but did not yet have tags or registration.