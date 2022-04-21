A pair of women in Florida are facing charges for allegedly serving food containing marijuana at a wedding on February 19 in Longwood.

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the event that evening at the Springs Clubhouse where Danya Glenny was celebrating her wedding, WESH reported Thursday.

Miranda Cady, who knew Glenny as a fellow businesswoman, said the occasion took an unexpected turn when she thought she was suffering a heart attack and her heart was racing.

A man who called 911 told authorities he “felt like he had drugs inside him” and other guests claimed the food had been laced with marijuana.

Cady also recalled one friend’s words, saying, “He’s like, ‘Are we stoned right now?’ And everyone was just kind of looking around each other laughing and we absolutely were. We were high as a kite, out of our minds.”

Video footage showed guests at the wedding venue enjoying the occasion until they began feeling unwell:

According to the Mayo Clinic’s website, marijuana can cause headaches, dry mouth and eyes, dizziness, along with nausea, vomiting, and increased heart rate.

An incident report noted deputies asked the bride and another person if they put cannabis in the food, but the bride told them “No.”

Since that time, detectives tested food from the event and Glenny, along with caterer Jocelyn Bryant, were arrested and face felony charges of reckless tampering, culpable negligence, and possessing marijuana.

In a social media post on Wednesday, a WESH journalist shared photos of Bryant and Glenny, reporting that some guests who became sick were taken to the hospital:

Cady explained that some guests did not wish to talk about the incident.

“I know so many of my friends wouldn’t want me speaking [to the media] but I think it’s so important that people stand up for what’s right and you have to respect other people’s free will and boundaries and to have a choice in something like that,” Cady stated.