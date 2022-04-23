Authorities say a four-year-old Louisiana girl died from alcohol poisoning after her grandmother forced her to consume a bottle of Canadian Mist whiskey that was potentially over half full, while the child’s mother looked on, according to reports.

In a press release, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) said the child’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 28, both of Baton Rouge, “were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 1st Degree Murder” at about 2:00 a.m. Friday.

The BRPD said at around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Wallis Street in Windsor Place for a report of an unresponsive toddler. An arrest warrant for Roxanne, obtained by WAFB, reportedly noted that EMS and firefighters were already on the scene rendering aid to the child when officers arrived. Police said the child, China Record, died at the scene. The investigation revealed the her “grandmother forced her to consume a bottle of alcohol (whiskey) as the mother watched,” the BRPD stated.

The release noted the child’s blood alcohol content (BAC) registered at .680, exceeding eight times the legal limit for an adult to operate a motor vehicle in Louisiana. Citing the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, the Advocate reported the four-year-old died “from acute alcohol poisoning.”

Referencing the arrest warrant, WFAB wrote:

The document further stated the child’s grandmother and mother were angry because she may have drunk alcohol from the bottle of whiskey that was on the counter, so the grandmother allegedly forced the toddler to drink the rest of the liquor that was in the bottle, which was possibly more than half full. It added the young girl had to drink the alcohol while on her knees in the hallway and the victim’s mother was there but failed to stop the girl’s grandmother from giving her the liquor.

The alcohol was 80-proof Canadian Mist whiskey, according to the Advocate.

“Detectives said in the arrest papers that Kadjah Record, 28, was ‘present and failed to stop’ Roxanne Record ‘from providing the alcohol,’ and that she later placed the unresponsive child in a bathtub,” the Advocate wrote.

The grandmother allegedly told authorities that “she messed up” and wanted all responsibility for China’s death, WAFB reported, citing an arrest warrant. She allegedly added that the situation “went too far” and that “she ruined everyone’s lives.”

The child’s death comes after two Georgia parents were charged with murdering their four-week-old infant, who died on April 14 in an unrelated incident, as Breitbart News reported. Doctors reportedly told authorities the infant “had a quantity of alcohol in its system that was well over four times the legal limit for an adult.”