A baby girl was shot and killed Wednesday during a drive-by shooting in Toledo, Ohio, and authorities are asking for help finding those responsible.

It happened near the intersection of Hillcrest Avenue and Jackman Road. Police say seven-month-old Desire Hughes was in a car with her father, Jeremiah Hughes, when individuals in a vehicle came alongside them, firing into the car, WTOL reported Thursday.

The young man was grazed by a bullet, but Desire was rushed to the hospital after suffering at least one gunshot wound and eventually died from those injuries, according to officials.

“The Lucas County Coroner released the results of an autopsy Thursday, revealing the infant had been shot in the chest. According to Deputy Coroner of Lucas County Thomas Blomquist, the death was ruled a homicide,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the area near Hillcrest and Jackman where the incident happened:

Community Mourns Drive-By Shooting of 7-Month-Old Tonight at the Toledo Children's Memorial, a sign with the name Desire Hughes serves as a reminder of an act of violence that took a young life. The 7-month-old was shot and killed in a drive-by last night at Hillcrest and Jackman. As the community feels the pain of a senseless loss, Toledo Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Posted by Tony Geftos TV on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Law enforcement has requested citizens’ help to identify the individuals responsible involved in the shooting. “We are asking residents in the area to please review any home security footage they may have, and to report anything suspicious they may have seen before, during, or after this homicide occurred,” the Toledo Police Department said in a social media post on Thursday.

A photo showed the baby girl wearing a plaid dress and red bow:

On 4/27/22 Desire Hughes, only seven months old, was tragically shot and killed while riding in a vehicle at Jackman and… Posted by Toledo Police Department on Thursday, April 28, 2022

Neighbors were asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Meanwhile, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz described the incident as a “new low” for the area, and said the drive-by shooting indicated gangs were responsible.