Police arrested Ahliah Vestal and Savannah Walker, both 17, charging them with aggravated assault following a recent attack on another teenager at Clifton City Park in Texas.

The incident was filmed by someone else as others watched, KWTX reported on April 19.

#BREAKING – KWTX Reporter Rissa Shaw has learned two teenagers have been arrested and charged as adults after a Clifton girl was lured to a park and assaulted. Posted by KWTX News 10 on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

“Apparently it had something to do with a boy, and so a mutual friend of these two set up this meeting at the Clifton City Park for the sole purpose of fighting,” explained Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton. “Once the victim showed up, she got jumped by this girl.”

Video showed several individuals on the ground in the dark near someone’s vehicle:

Teen attacked at Clifton City Park #UPDATE – #Clifton Police arrested Savannah Walker, 17, and Ahliah Vestal, 17, and charged both with aggravated assault after an attack against a girl at a park. INFO: kwtx.com/2022/04/19/clifton-police-charge-2-teens-after-girl-was-lured-park-assaulted-while-group-watched-recorded-video/ Posted by KWTX News 10 on Thursday, April 21, 2022

According to Blanton, Walker was the alleged attacker while Vestal allegedly planned the meeting, also noting they were being charged as adults.

An arrest regarding a 16-year-old was pending on the same charge and Blanton told the outlet the individual recorded what happened.

In a social media post on April 19, Blanton addressed the incident from the law enforcement perspective.

“I personally met with Clifton High School administrators this morning and can confirm that they are not taking this lightly,” he wrote, adding officials would not tolerate such behavior:

Since this has fired up on social media I wanted to address this issue from our side.Last night our department… Posted by Clifton Police on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The suspects were freed from jail once they posted bond, the KWTX report continued.

Meanwhile, the victim in the case, Maya Tremillo, previously filed a police report against Walker over alleged harassment and “through our investigation found out this was a retaliation for the victim filing the police report, so that makes it a first degree felony,” noted Blanton.

According to the victim’s mother, Julie Kross, school officials would allow her child, who was ready to graduate early, to complete the requirements from home.

On April 19, Kross shared photos of Tremillo wearing a neck brace with multiple scratches on her face.

Her mother also said the young woman was lured to the area by her best friend, who claimed she needed a specific pair of shoes to wear the following day.

Kross added her sister was with Maya at the park because she felt something was not quite right, and the clip apparently showed her aunt tearing the alleged attacker off the young woman.

“I will do everything in my power to make sure these people are exposed and prosecuted,” Kross said in her Facebook post.