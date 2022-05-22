Alleged Robber Dies After Shootout with Homeowner

An alleged robber died following a shootout with a homeowner early Saturday morning in Walnut, California.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the 27-year-old homeowner and his 26-year-old wife awoke to “footsteps” around 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies indicated the couple investigated the sounds and were “confronted by a male suspect armed with a handgun and a shooting ensued.”

FOX 11 notes that the suspect was “shot in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene.”

A second suspect fled the scene after shots rang out.

KTLA points out that police are seeking the second suspect.

The homeowners were not injured in the incident.

