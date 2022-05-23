VIDEO: Chicago Cops Find Woman Chained to Wall in Abandoned Home

Chicago police launched an investigation once a woman was reportedly discovered handcuffed and chained to the wall of an abandoned house on Saturday.

Officers located the woman at approximately 5:30 p.m. on South Eggleston, CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

“Antione ‘D-ice’ Dobine said during a livestream of the initial police response that he heard the woman knocking on a window of the home, and called police to investigate,” the article read.

Dobine’s video showed the outside of the dilapidated home and a Chicago Police Department (CPD) vehicle parked nearby:

In the clip, an officer made his way to the back of the property carrying bolt cutters. “She’s handcuffed and chained to a wall,” he told bystanders.

Moments later, sirens were heard as another police vehicle arrived at the scene.

In a statement, a CPD spokesperson told CWB Chicago that “a 36 year old female was discovered in an abandoned property … The victim was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. This incident is still under investigation.”

Dobine detailed what happened in an interview with Fox 32, and the outlet said many homes on the block were abandoned. Neighbors said the building where the woman was located had been empty for over 30 years:

Per the recent incident, the woman was reportedly sent home from the hospital on Sunday, and police records classified the case as an aggravated criminal sexual assault.

“Evidence technicians recovered chain, religious-style candles, and other materials from inside home, according to a CPD report,” the CWB Chicago article said.

The woman told WGN she was held captive for four to five days after running into a man she had talked to in the past:

“He just grabbed me and I’m trying to fight him but can’t fight him,” she said. “He raped me twice… then he left me up in there handcuffed and chained.”

