The majority of voters support arming teachers and school staff with concealed firearms, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found Thursday.

Fifty-four percent either strongly or somewhat support the arming of teachers and staff to respond to a school shooting. Just 35 percent either somewhat or strongly oppose the measure:

Strongly support 31 percent

Somewhat support 23 percent

Somewhat oppose 15 percent

Strongly oppose 20 percent

When respondents were asked whether or not they believed there will be more, fewer, or the same amount of incidents of gun violence in President Joe Biden’s America, only five percent said fewer.

Fifty-four percent said there would be more gun violence under Biden’s presidency, and 34 percent said gun violence would remain about the same amount.

While voters believe Biden’s America will become less safe, a Wednesday poll found voters trust Republicans on gun policy than Democrats by three points and outside the poll’s margin of error.

Biden reacted to a mass shooting at an elementary school shooting in Texas on Tuesday, blaming the gun lobby and politicians blocking gun control for the brutal shooting spree. https://t.co/jwn3wcJuc3 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 25, 2022

The polling comes after 19 children and two adults were killed in a mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on Tuesday. The shooter was 18 years of age and old enough to legally purchase a firearm but broke several gun laws in the act.

The poll sampled 1920 registered voters on May 25 with a margin of error of two percentage points.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.