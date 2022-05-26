VIDEO: Suspect Drags, Allegedly Kidnaps Struggling Woman in Florida

Security footage from outside a Hialeah, Florida, home recorded an argument that became violent Monday as two people fought over money, law enforcement said.

In the clip, a man allegedly slapped a woman, took hold of her hair, then pushed her to the ground. Moments later, he appeared to drag her toward a dark colored vehicle parked in the driveway, NBC Miami reported Tuesday.

“No, no!” the victim was heard saying to the suspect as she skidded along the pavement. The man then placed her inside the car and drove away from the scene.

The incident culminated on the driveway belonging to Monica Perez, who is the vice president of the Hialeah City Council.

She said she was inside her home when she heard screaming, adding, “When I pulled up my camera from the Ring app, I witnessed a vehicle driving off with the door open and someone struggling.”

She called law enforcement and officials later the found the vehicle and the two individuals.

“This touches very close to my heart because I have two students whose mothers have been killed through domestic violence dispute,” Perez explained to the outlet.

Domestic violence can happen between two people engaged in an intimate relationship, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website, and may include emotional, sexual, physical abuse, and threats of abuse.

“Abuse by a partner can happen to anyone, but domestic violence is most often directed toward women,” the site read.

Twenty-four-year-old Frank Guanche was charged with kidnapping, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment, and battery, the NBC report continued.

Although the suspect showed up to bond court on Tuesday, he was denied bond.

WPLG shared additional footage of the incident, which included a photo of Guanche and identified him as the woman’s boyfriend:

However, she claimed, “It was an argument that just got out of hand. I was not being held against my will. I’m not excusing anybody’s actions, I’m only here to state that he did not kidnap me nor abduct me. I did not feel endangered around him.”