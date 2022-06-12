Officials: Mom Helped Identify Son Accused in Sexual Assault Case

A man was recently accused of forcing his way into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her on April 25 in Bexar County, Texas.

Gino Anthony Bononcini, 29, is facing charges of sexual assault and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, the San Antonio Express-News reported Friday.

The incident happened at an apartment building complex on Overlook Parkway. The 68-year-old woman told law enforcement she woke up early that morning to use the bathroom.

She reportedly saw a man at the front door in her hallway and remembered him as someone she previously noticed at a neighboring apartment.

A photo showed a mugshot of the suspect and another showed the man, wearing a grey T-shirt, being led out of a building:

BCSO: Mother helped deputies ID son as a suspect in a sexual assault https://t.co/uD8zg22Dtj — San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) June 11, 2022

When the woman asked who was inside her home, the man reportedly rushed to her and told her to be quiet. The suspect then asked the woman to urinate in her toilet and he enjoyed the sound it made, she claimed.

The man later told her to get into bed and allegedly sexually assaulted her, an affidavit said.

According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the man did not live at the apartment complex where the incident happened.

“Somebody that he visits frequently lives near the victim. It’s quite possible that one of the other places that he frequents as a guest there may be victims in that area, too,” he noted:

The affidavit said Bononcini’s mother told authorities she spoke with him and he said he “violated” the neighbor.

“Salazar said it was his mother’s statement that allowed deputies to secure a judge’s approval for a cheek swab. An expedited test was done comparing the DNA with evidence they collected on the day of the assault,” the Express-News article read.

When results became available, evidence revealed Bononcini was the suspect in the case. Salazar has since encouraged citizens with more information regarding the suspect or persons who may have been a victim of sexual assault to contact the department.