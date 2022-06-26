VIDEO: Ohio Dad Punches Son’s Accused Killer in Courtroom

An Ohio father punched his son’s accused killer multiple times before being subdued by officers during a pretrial hearing in a courtroom on Thursday.

Desean Brown is accused of murdering Nyteisha Lattimore, 29, and her three-year-old son, Nylo, in December 2020. Nyteisha’s body was found on December 12, 2020, with stab wounds close to a bridge in downtown Cincinnati, Fox 19 reported.

The suspect was arrested 12 hours later, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Brown allegedly, in a callous act, threw the three-year-old, while apparently still alive, into the Ohio River off a bridge. Nylo’s body was never recovered despite a lengthy search, but authorities did find a blanket with Nylo’s blood on it next to Nyteisha’s body.

Surveillance footage from the courtroom from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office shows Antonio Hughes, the father of Nylo, getting up from the back of the courtroom and repeatedly punching Brown from behind. Hughes was then subdued by two sheriff’s deputies shortly afterward.

Hughes, visibly furious at Brown, stared him down once officers brought him up from the ground. Hughes then tried to have another go at his son’s accused murderer while still in handcuffs, but sheriff’s deputies took him down again before he had a chance to get near Brown.

“Following the incident, Judge Megan Shanahan found Hughes in contempt of court and sentenced him to seven days at the Hamilton County Justice Center,” Fox 19 reported.

The judge presiding over the case, through a Hamilton County spokesperson, stated after the incident that Hughes’ behavior would not be “tolerated,” Fox 19 noted.

Brown’s alleged motivation to commit the callous murders was because Nyteisha was pregnant with his child but later had a miscarriage, according to Cincinnati detectives, per WCPO 9.

“Brown is charged with two counts of murder, and one count each of felonious assault, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence,” WCPO 9 reported.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to Fox News. If Brown is convicted on all charges, he could be sentenced to death.

