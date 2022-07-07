A teenage boy accused of robbing five businesses in under one hour in Chicago on Wednesday has been arrested.

The young man reportedly robbed four 7-Eleven stores, then hit another business, according to CWB Chicago.

Authorities eventually arrested the teen on South Peoria, and officers said they discovered multiple cash registers inside his vehicle, the outlet continued:

The crime spree began around 5:15 a.m. at 7-Eleven, 1404 West Pratt, in Rogers Park. A robber wearing a ski mask entered the store and took money from the register along with tobacco products, mostly cigarettes. He struck again minutes later at 6801 North Sheridan, another 7-Eleven. Then he pulled up to the Dunkin’ at 5130 North Broadway. According to a CPD report, he climbed into the drive-thru window and ripped the register out after asking the cashier if they had money.

The suspect then reportedly struck the 7-Eleven on West Montrose. A few minutes later, he went inside the 7-Eleven on West Lawrence and allegedly robbed the business.

Democrat-controlled Chicago is among the big cities leading the way when it comes to urban residential decline, according to recent U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.

“As Breitbart News reported, inner city crime is a common factor in major cities across America, with the problems besetting Chicago emblematic of how widely spread the problem of violence is,” the outlet said.

Per the CWB Chicago report, the 16-year-old is facing five counts of aggravated robbery, misdemeanor resisting, and misdemeanor obstruction of identification.

The young man also reportedly had an outstanding warrant, but officials did not reveal more information about the suspect due to his juvenile status.

Meanwhile, 71 individuals were shot, eight fatally, over the 4th of July holiday weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, according to Breitbart News.