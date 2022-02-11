Republican senators held a press conference on Capitol Hill this week to highlight how crime and homicides surging across the country are connected to “soft-on-crime” policies in cities run by Democrats.

“Crime is surging across this country,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said at the press briefing. “Murder rates are rising. Assault rates are rising. Carjacking rates are rising.”

“Last year, 12 major American cities broke records in homicide rates: Portland, Indianapolis, Toledo, Rochester, St. Paul, Tucson, Albuquerque, Louisville, Columbus, Baton Rouge, Austin, and Philadelphia,” Cruz said.

“The crime that we are seeing surging across this country is a direct result of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies,” Cruz said.

Cruz cited President Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.

“This incredibly soft-on-crime Soros D.A. who effectively abolished the police by ordering her prosecutors not to prosecute drug crimes, not to prosecute resisting arrest, not to prosecute trespassing,” Cruz said. “It’s not right. It’s not fair — and when we need to keep people safe.”

Every Senate Democrat voted to confirm Rollins, according to Cruz.

