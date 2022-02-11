Sen. Ted Cruz: 12 Democrat-Run Cities Had Record Homicides in 2021 — ‘Soft-on-Crime,’ Anti-Police Policies

Senate Republicans / Twitter
Penny Starr

Republican senators held a press conference on Capitol Hill this week to highlight how crime and homicides surging across the country are connected to “soft-on-crime” policies in cities run by Democrats.

“Crime is surging across this country,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said at the press briefing. “Murder rates are rising. Assault rates are rising. Carjacking rates are rising.”

“Last year, 12 major American cities broke records in homicide rates: Portland, Indianapolis, Toledo, Rochester, St. Paul, Tucson, Albuquerque, Louisville, Columbus, Baton Rouge, Austin, and Philadelphia,” Cruz said.

A police car blocks a street near the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended due to a shooting outside the ballpark in Washington, DC, on July 17, 2021. - Four people were shot outside a baseball stadium crowded with thousands of spectators in the US capital on Saturday, causing the game to be abruptly halted as fans were ushered out. Police said four people had been shot but there was "no ongoing threat," without clarifying the condition of the gunshot victims. AFP journalists who were at the game said some spectators had rushed for the exits after hearing a dozen or more gunshots outside the stadium, while others remained in their seats at the announcer's initial urging. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Nicholas Kamm has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [July 17] instead of [July 15]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

A police car blocks a street near the Nationals Park stadium as the game between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was suspended due to a shooting outside the ballpark in Washington, DC, on July 17, 2021. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

“The crime that we are seeing surging across this country is a direct result of Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies,” Cruz said.

Cruz cited President Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins.

“This incredibly soft-on-crime Soros D.A. who effectively abolished the police by ordering her prosecutors not to prosecute drug crimes, not to prosecute resisting arrest, not to prosecute trespassing,” Cruz said. “It’s not right. It’s not fair — and when we need to keep people safe.”

Every Senate Democrat voted to confirm Rollins, according to Cruz.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.