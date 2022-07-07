A trio of angry women trashed a New York City fast-food restaurant and injured two employees over having to pay $1.75 for extra sauce.

The wild scene took place at Bel-Fries at 4:10 a.m Sunday on the Lower East Side of Manhattan at 132 Ludlow street, the New York Post reported, citing the NYPD.

Watch:

Bel fires in NYC. Unclear how this started or what day it was on . #news #NewYorkCity #NYC pic.twitter.com/jQ9voIhblW — Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) July 6, 2022

Pearl Ozoria, 27; Chitara Plasencia, 25; and Tatiyanna Johnson, 23, were arrested after the incident and face robbery and criminal mischief charges, per the NYPD. Ozoria also allegedly punched a police officer while being arrested and faces extra charges, including “assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct,” the Post noted.

The alleged reason for their tirade is that they were not willing to pay $1.75 for extra sauce, Univision 41 reported. The women started breaking the cash register, threw various items at the workers – including a chair, as seen in video footage – and then allegedly took cash out of the register, employees told the outlet.

Employees tried turning on the alarms to scare the women — and the crowd standing behind them –away, but their tirade continued.

At one point, an employee can be heard saying, “You’re gonna go to jail,” while being pelted with various heavy objects. The women in the video were also seen giving the middle finger to the employees and twerking on top of the front counter.

A crowd of people can be seen standing idly in the background, appearing to be laughing while the women trashed the restaurant.

The cost of the damages exceeded $250, and the restaurant closed temporarily after the incident, the Post reported. Two employees suffered lacerations to their heads during the attack, according to Univision 41.

In May, an enraged woman in Florida was caught on camera trashing a McDonald’s over a wrong order, and was also seen twerking after the episode, Breitbart News reported.