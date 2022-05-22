Shocking footage caught the moment an enraged pregnant Florida woman trashed a Mcdonald’s and called 911 because her order was wrong before twerking on her way out of the store, authorities said.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon at a McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 92 East in Lakeland, Florida, the PCSO said in a release. Tianis Jones, 22, of Lakeland, was arrested and charged with burglary with assault, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and misuse of 911. Online inmate records show her bond, which has been paid, was set at $26,000.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident began when Jones and her sister and mother arrived in the drive-thru to pick up an online order of a Happy Meal, Filet-O-Fish, and several beverages. There was some mistake regarding the order, and Jones was asked to wait in her vehicle at the third window while McDonald’s employees worked to fix it, Judd explained.

“Well, she got McMad,” he added.

At 5:34 p.m., Jones entered the Mcdonald’s and began complaining about the order, as the video shows and the PCSO said.

“After about one minute, Jones turned things violent by first hitting a small plastic sign in the direction of the employee, then several bottles,” the PCSO asserted in its release. Jones then made her way behind the counter, where she tossed cups both at employees and on the ground, according to video and the PCSO. She stayed in the establishment, though she was requested to leave the premises several times.

“In the process of all of this, she dialed 911. Did you hear what I said?” Judd asked reporters. “She dialed 911 and complained about her order at McDonald’s.”

“I’m five month pregnant…these people don’t know how to run a m***********g McDonald’s!” she told the operator in the call, according to the release.

At one point in the video, Judd said her sister could be seen attempting to restrain Jones. While the entirety of the footage lasts about two minutes, the PCSO said the incident went on for ten minutes before the sister and another woman convinced Jones to leave. Judd noted that her relatives were cooperative during the investigation and were “mortified about the entire event.”

On her way out the door, Jones lifted her shirt to display her stomach to employees before turning around and twerking at them, the release said.

“You know I don’t know what was wrong with her that night,” Judd told reporters. “I don’t know if she was like two fries short of a Happy Meal – or maybe she was short of the Happy Meal completely, but she created a McMess, and she acted like a McNut. But you know what she ended up? A McBurglar.” He also said McDonald’s offered to give her her money back, but she still was unsatisfied.

In the release, the sheriff noted that the incident occurred in a place where children are often present and added that it resulted in one hundred dollars in damages.

“She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail,” he added.