Two brothers, ages 14 and ten, suspected of being involved in the fatal beating of an elderly man in Philadelphia, turned themselves in on Monday, according to police.

James “Simmie” Lambert, 73, was allegedly murdered by a group of young adolescents “on June 24 at around 2:38 p.m. in the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, according to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD),” Breitbart News reported on Saturday. Surveillance video suggests the suspects used a traffic cone to attack the victim.

Lambert was taken to hospital but died the following day due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Police believed that the perpetrators were in their early to mid-teens, but those involved may be younger than initially suspected given the age of the youngest, who turned himself in. Police say that four males and three females were involved in the attack.

Police confirm the juveniles are 10 and 14 years old. No charges have been filed at this time @CBSPhilly — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 11, 2022

Breitbart News reported the gruesome details of the attack:

In a surveillance video released by the PPD on Friday, the suspects can be seen chasing Lambert – who is blurred – where one of them hits Lambert with a traffic cone. As Lambert is on the ground, where one suspect appears to be filming, a girl is seen picking up the same cone and striking the 72-year-old. After being hit twice, it appears that Lambert stands up and starts walking away before the same girl grabs the cone and strikes him again. During the beating, it appears as if the group is laughing while some film the attack with their cell phones.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told CBS 3 that the investigation is still ongoing, but when asked if the two brothers who turned themselves in could face murder charges, the prosecutor responded, “Certainly on the very limited information we have it seems very likely, yes.”

The two brothers’ alleged role in the attack is unclear.

Krasner did not comment when asked by the outlet if the parents of those involved in the attack could face charges as well.

“Where were the parents? I realize people have to work and people have to do what they do, but there should be some structure – apparently, there isn’t any,” Lambert’s niece, Tania Stephens, told Fox 29. She also lamented that such a horrific attack could happen in the city.

The PPD is still urging anyone with information to come forward or for those involved to turn themselves in. Homicide Captain Jason Smith on Friday admonished any parent whose children were involved to do the right thing.

“The message I would put out there to the parents of these juveniles, if they are aware that their son or daughter is involved in this incident, contact an attorney and contact the homicide unit,” Smith said, per WPVI.

City officials are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or conviction of those involved in the homicide.

Lambert was initially identified as being 72 years old in an earlier police report; however, the victim was later revealed to be 73 years of age at the time of the attack.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.