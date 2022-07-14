George Gascón to Disband Unit That Notifies Victims of Convicts’ Parole Hearings

Gascon’s office said the Lifer Unit was already downsized under the administration of Los Angeles County’s previous District Attorney, Jackie Lacey, adding that victims still have access to the supportive services of its Victim Service Representatives.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars in spending by left-wing billionaire George Soros. He defeated Lacey, an incumbent who was the first black woman to hold the job but had been criticized by Black Lives Matter.

Now, with rising public outrage at the crime surging across Los Angeles, Gascón faces a probably recall election, pending verification of the more than 700,000 signatures that were handed in last week to place a recall on the next ballot.

