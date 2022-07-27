All Four Officers Involved in George Floyd Murder Now Sentenced

All four of the former Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd have now been sentenced to prison as of Wednesday, as two of the four were given over three years in federal prison on civil rights charges.

Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder last year, and recently pleaded guilty to federal civil rights charges.

Vice.com reported:

Former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were sentenced to more than three years in prison on Wednesday after being convicted of federal charges for violating Floyd’s civil rights earlier this year. Less than a week earlier, their co-defendant Thomas Lane received two-and-a-half years in prison. On the day Floyd was murdered, Lane held the 46-year-old Black man’s legs. But—as noted during their month-long trial earlier this year—he was also the only officer to ask Chauvin, a 19-year-veteran of the force, whether they should reposition Floyd after the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe. Thou and Kueng, on the other hand, followed their senior officer’s orders despite Floyd’s cries for help.

Lane recently pleaded guilty to state charges as well. He was a “rookie” officer who had only been on the police force for four days when the Floyd incident happened.

Floyd’s death in May 2020 triggered nationwide riots that affected 48 out of the 50 biggest U.S. cities, and many smaller ones as well.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.