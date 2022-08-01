The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is searching for a suspect who attempted to rape a woman in broad daylight while she was walking her dog in Brooklyn.

The alleged incident occurred around Woodbine Street and Ridgewood Place in the Bushwick neighborhood at approximately 8:25 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Just posted a photo @ Brooklyn, New York https://t.co/DlpPapeMJI — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 31, 2022

Police said the suspect allegedly placed the woman in a chokehold and then subdued her to the ground behind a parked vehicle, WABC reported.

The man continued to strangle the woman while sexually assaulting her. At some point, the woman was able to “fight off” the suspect, and he fled east on Woodbine Street, according to police, per the New York Daily News.

A police source told the New York Post that the victim’s injuries included cuts to her neck, and bruising and swelling on both eyes.

The woman was later taken to Interfaith Medical Center in Brooklyn for treatment.

Police describe the suspect as 5’8″, around 30 years of age, medium build, dreadlocks, mustache, and chin hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a rose design on it, a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Authorities are offering a $3,500 reward for any information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Bushwick neighborhood residents were taken aback by the alleged heinous crime and noted their belief that the area has recently seemed unsafe.

“This is usually a safe neighborhood, but that’s ridiculous,” one Bushwick resident told CBS New York. “The last few months it has been getting really bad around here.”

“I don’t go outside,” another resident told the outlet. “I stay home all time.”

According to crime statistics in the 83rd precinct from the NYPD, where the alleged assault occurred, violent crime is up by 25.9 percent from approximately this time last year.

While documented rape within the precinct has decreased by 5.0 percent since last year, felony assault has increased by 6.1 percent. Robbery, burglary, and grand larceny saw the largest percentage increases.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.