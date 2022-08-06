A six-year-old girl was punched and robbed in Brooklyn recently, and police need help identifying the suspects.

Authorities said the child was in the Williamsburg area near Throop Avenue and Bartlett Street the evening of July 28 when three males approached, NBC New York reported Friday.

One suspect allegedly punched the child in the chest, while the others reportedly took her scooter. Moments later, the three fled the area.

“The girl was treated at the scene. Her scooter was worth an estimated $30,” the outlet said.

Video footage showed the three suspects, one of them riding a blue bike. In one part of the clip, someone was seen carrying what appeared to be a scooter while running across the street:

“What is going on with the world? I mean, how could you stoop so low?” a neighbor said of the incident. “I’m speechless because, six-years-old?”

Authorities believe the suspects were between the ages of 14 and 16.

“It’s ridiculous because there’s a lot of kids around this area, especially on this block alone,” another neighbor said.

Police asked citizens with more information regarding what happened to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

A similar incident happened in Queens when suspects approached a 16-year-old, allegedly knocked him off his scooter, then punched and kicked him, ABC 7 reported in April.

“The teen was stabbed in the back, and the suspects took off with his scooter, backpack and phone,” the outlet said:

Multiple Democrat-controlled cities across the nation have watched violent crime rise this year over last year, according to a report published in June.

Data reviewed by Fox News found rates of violent crime such as homicide, rape, robbery, and assault in New York City, Los Angeles, D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore were set to outpace last year’s levels.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams’ New York City was suffering the highest uptick of violent crime.