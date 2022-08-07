Two Georgia men were charged for allegedly using their adopted children to produce pornographic material, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

Authorities charged William Dale Zulock, 32, and Zachary Jacoby Zulock, 35, on July 28 with charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. William Zulock also received an additional charge of child molestation, WSB-TV reported.

Detectives initially conducted a search warrant on a home in Loganville on July 27 at approximately 4:00 p.m. after receiving information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation that an individual was allegedly downloading child sex abuse material.

When detectives interviewed the unidentified suspect after the raid, they allegedly discovered that the individual was receiving child pornographic material from another suspect. Furthermore, they allegedly discovered that the other suspect was producing the material with at least one child in the same home they both lived in.

After further investigation, authorities proceeded to raid a home later that day in Oxford, 35 miles east of Atlanta, at 11:30 p.m, where they believed two young children were inside with two adult male suspects, identified as the Zuclock couple.

A child services team also joined the raid with authorities to ensure that the two young children were brought out safely.

“During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males-the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home–were engaging in sexually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse,” the WSCO stated.

Both William and Zachary Zulock were booked into the Walton County Jail early the next morning.

The WSCO noted that the two young boys who were rescued from the home are now safe. The sheriff’s office also noted that the investigation is ongoing.

