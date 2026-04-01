Symone Sanders: If a Democrat President Showed Up at SCOTUS, They Would Be Impeached

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” network host Symone Sanders said if a Democratic president had attended oral arguments before the Supreme Court, they would be “impeached.”

Tur asked, “Symone, can you imagine the reaction to a Democratic president showing up at the Supreme Court?”

Sanders said, “You know, Katy, they would have just impeached that president already, impeached and removed, but that is a different Congress. I think that’s a different political climate and that’s a different time. The president going to the Supreme Court today is going to be read as just — and talked about, unfortunately — as just another one of his stunts. But to be very clear, this is a president that thinks he is above all reproach. This is a president that thought it was smart politically and a political advantage to him to go to the Supreme Court to stare the justices down in hopes that they would take that into consideration, one could argue, and rule in his favor.”

She added, “But here, if we could just step back. I think that everybody is absolutely correct with the president is doing is trying to appeal to a very specific part of his base. But to be very clear, what has happened inside the current Republican Party apparatus is that things that used to be relegated to the fringe, this idea that America is, quote unquote, uniquely for Americans, which translates to America, is for foundational Americans, white people in this country. That is white supremacist ideology.”

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