President Donald Trump oversaw record levels of domestic energy production in 2025, including close to a billion barrels of offshore oil, according to the Department of the Interior.

Last year saw a record of 714 million barrels of offshore oil produced, according to a press release from the Interior Department. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum underscored that the United States is tapping into its true energy potential.

“President Trump has made it clear that America should fully develop its abundant energy resources in a way that strengthens our economy and benefits American families,” Burgum said in a statement.

“By providing regulatory certainty, streamlining processes and encouraging responsible development, this administration is unlocking the full potential of our domestic energy resources — supporting job creation, lowering energy prices, strengthening energy security and maintaining strong safety and environmental protections,” he added.

The release notes that the administration’s policies, which include regulatory efficiency and providing energy developers with more certainty, have led to a boom in offshore project investment. The increase in investment is especially abundant in the Gulf of America.

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“American energy leadership is a cornerstone of our economic strength and national security,” Burgum noted.

“This record production reflects the hard work of American energy workers and the strength of our offshore resources, helping drive economic growth, support good-paying jobs and deliver affordable, reliable energy to families and businesses,” he continued.

The record energy production makes good on one of Trump’s core campaign promises in the 2024 cycle. In February 2023, when he was the lone candidate in the Republican field, he pledged to “bring back a pro-American energy policy at long last.”

“I will deploy a team of warrior lawyers to hunt down every unnecessary regulation in the federal registry that hampers domestic production and we will wipe them off the books,” he said in a campaign video at the time.

“Nobody has more liquid gold under their feet than the United States of America, and we will use it and profit by it and live with it, and we will be rich again, and we will be happy again and will be proud again,” he went on to add.