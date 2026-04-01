Trump Reveals Iran’s ‘Navy Is Gone,’ Iran’s ‘Air Force Is in Ruins’

President Donald Trump shared during an address to the nation on Wednesday night that Iran’s “navy is gone,” and that its “air force is in ruins.”

“As we speak this evening, it’s been just one month since the United States military began Operation Epic Fury, targeting the world’s number one state sponsor of terror, Iran,” Trump shared. “In these past four weeks, our armed forces have delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield — victories like few people have ever seen before. Tonight, Iran’s navy is gone, their air force is in ruins.”

Trump added that Iran’s “leaders, most of them,” are dead.

“Their commanding control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being decimated as we speak,” Trump continued. “Their ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons, factories, and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces — very few of them left.”

Hours before Trump gave his address, he shared in a post on Truth Social that the Iranian government had “asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE.”

“We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear,” Trump added. “Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”