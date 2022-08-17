A couple was arrested for allegedly having sex on a ferris wheel cart at Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, according to the Sandusky Police Department.

David Davis, 32, and Heather Johnston, 32, were arrested for public indecency on Sunday night after four witnesses, including two children, saw the couple’s lewd act in the cart above them while on the park’s Ferris wheel ride.

The witnesses told police they “could feel the cart shaking” and that the lewd act was not discreet as the couple’s genitals were exposed.

“The group said that the couple knew that they were watching and started laughing and continued their behavior,” the police report stated.

One of the juveniles who witnessed the act told an officer that it was “very traumatizing.”

The couple initially denied the allegations, as Johnston claimed that she had dropped a pack of cigarettes and Davis was helping her pick them up.

After police had questioned the other witnesses, they informed the couple that children had witnessed the act. Davis and Johnson later admitted to having sexual intercourse on the Ferris wheel cart, and both were subsequently arrested.

The charges were upgraded to first-degree misdemeanor charges since the witnesses were juveniles, police noted.

Davis and Johnston were booked into the Erie County Jail later that night. The couple has been released as of Tuesday morning, the Sandusky Register reported.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.