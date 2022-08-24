A 13-year-old girl was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal beating of New York City taxi driver Kutin Gyimah, 52, earlier this month.

The girl was charged with gang assault and theft of services, the New York Post reported.

The unidentified teen is the fourth suspect to be charged in connection with the horrific attack on the taxi driver. All four suspects face assault and theft of services charges.

Austin Amos, 20, who allegedly delivered the knockout blow seen in surveillance footage, was additionally charged with manslaughter and assault, Breitbart News previously reported.

Nicolas Porter, 20, and an unidentified 16-year-old girl were also arrested in connection to the fatal beating.

The New York Police Department is still searching for a fifth individual involved.

Gyimah was brutally attacked by a group of young individuals on the morning of August 13 in Queen’s Rockaway neighborhood after they allegedly did not pay their cab fare, Breitbart News noted.

When the taxi driver chased down the group for their alleged theft of services, he was assaulted by four individuals and knocked to the ground. As Gyimah stood up following the attack, he received a final blow, allegedly from Amos, leaving him motionless on the sidewalk.

Five individuals could be seen leaving the area following the assault on the taxi driver before entering a building.

Gyimah, who was noted to be a devout Christian, was married and had four children, ages three to eight.

A GoFundMe was organized for Gyimah’s family and has since raised over $210,000 as of Wednesday.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.