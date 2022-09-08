A teacher who allegedly had sex with a student is facing additional accusations after reportedly seeing the student numerous times in Iredell County, North Carolina.

In August, 36-year-old Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey was charged with statutory rape and additional charges, WCNC reported Tuesday.

“She was given a $75,000 bond and placed on house arrest with electronic monitoring,” the outlet said.

But officials claim she was seen with the victim at her own residence approximately nine times after being taken into custody on August 1.

“Part of her original bond release conditions was she stay away from the juvenile victim in this case,” the Iredell County Sheriff explained in a social media post on Tuesday:

Based on the data received by the investigators, 27 charges against Bailey were taken out on Friday, September 2, 2022. Bailey was arrested at her home by members of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Squad. Bailey was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where she was served with: Nine Counts of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Nine Counts of Felony Intimidating or Interfering with a State Witness, and Nine Counts of Felony Violation of Pre-Trial Release Conditions.

The suspect was issued an $800,000 secured bond for the recent charges but officials said more could be handed down and the investigation was ongoing.

As Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Investigators continue to receive information from search… Posted by Iredell County Sheriff on Tuesday, September 6, 2022

In early August, Iredell Statesville Schools suspended Bailey with pay, according to the Iredell Free News.

She was employed at Northview Academy as a science instructor and “She has also served as an exceptional children’s teacher,” the outlet stated.

“On Monday, Bailey turned herself in at the Iredell County Detention Center after an arrangement was made between the District Attorney’s Office and the suspect’s attorney on the bond amount and special restrictions,” the News reported on August 1.

At the time, Bailey was charged with felony statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor, and felony sexual activity with a student.

Meanwhile, a high school teacher nominated for “Teacher of the Year” also faced a rape charge involving a student in Benson, North Carolina, Breitbart News reported this week.