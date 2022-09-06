A West Johnston High School instructor previously nominated for “Teacher of the Year” is facing a rape charge involving a student in Benson, North Carolina.

“Amanda Doll, 37, of Clayton is charged with statutory rape for a student younger than the age of 15. She is also charged with sexual act with a student and indecent liberties with a student,” WRAL reported Monday.

A West Johnston High School teacher, who was once nominated for "Teacher of the Year", will face a judge on Tuesday for statutory rape charges. Posted by WRAL TV on Monday, September 5, 2022

According to warrants in the case, the young person attended the school and was younger than 15 years old.

A former student at West Johnston High School expressed shock when he learned about the allegations, according to CBS 17.

“Wow. That leaves me speechless. Fifteen? I mean I’m just surprised it’s happened again,” Jacob Lipscomb said.

Per the outlet, it is the third time a school employee has faced similar charges:

“I don’t know what’s going on at that school, and I feel like they should do something to crack down on that,” Lipscomb added.

According to a spokesperson with Johnston County Schools, Doll stepped down Friday from her role as an English teacher. She had worked as a substitute before being hired as a teacher in 2021.

Per an arrest warrant, the alleged sexual abuse occurred on August 12.

The suspect was being held at the Johnston County Courthouse on a $1 million bond. She asked the judge Tuesday for a lower bond, saying she has four children to care of, but her request was denied.

Video footage showed Doll during her appearance in court and she reportedly said her husband was trying to get her a lawyer. However, the judge appointed an attorney in the case, ABC 11 reported:

“When the judge read out Doll’s charges in court on Tuesday, she shook her head,” the WRAL report stated, adding she was scheduled to appear in court again on September 22.