Charges were dismissed against a Walkertown, North Carolina, man who allegedly performed sex acts with dogs after he was indicted in federal court, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday.
Forty-three-year-old Timothy Lewis Blackmon faced numerous counts of felony crimes earlier this year.
However, Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent dismissed the charges last month. This was because the suspect was indicted by a federal grand jury in July regarding a count of possession of child pornography and another count accusing him of selling video footage of a man performing a sex act with a dog.
Meanwhile, co-defendant Tracy Lynn Abbott pleaded guilty in August regarding two counts of crimes against nature, the Journal report continued:
At her plea hearing, Parent said that Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies received a tip on March 21 that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs. According to search warrants, a New Jersey man was on the mobile phone messaging application Kik at 10 p.m. March 20 when he watched a livestream featuring a user advertising home videos of himself performing sexual acts with his dogs. The user said in the livestream that the videos showed a dog performing a sexual act on the man and the man performing a sexual act on another dog, the search warrants alleged.
Kik is considered dangerous because users are able to remain completely anonymous, Social Media Today reported in 2016.
“Over time, there have even been multiple reports of the app being used to commit heinous crimes,” the outlet said.
According to the Journal article, Abbott allegedly cheated on Blackmon. He then made her perform the sex act with the animal “as a way to make up for the cheating,” according to the Winston-Salem Journal. Two dogs were eventually seized and later handed over to officials with the Forsyth Humane Society.
Meanwhile, Blackmon was being held in jail on a federal retainer after being sent to state prison “on a safekeeping order because he had tried to harm himself by ingesting foreign objects,” the outlet concluded.
