Charges were dismissed against a Walkertown, North Carolina, man who allegedly performed sex acts with dogs after he was indicted in federal court, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Thursday.

Forty-three-year-old Timothy Lewis Blackmon faced numerous counts of felony crimes earlier this year.

However, Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent dismissed the charges last month. This was because the suspect was indicted by a federal grand jury in July regarding a count of possession of child pornography and another count accusing him of selling video footage of a man performing a sex act with a dog.

The outlet shared an image of the suspect Thursday and said the videos were allegedly sold for $5:

Meanwhile, co-defendant Tracy Lynn Abbott pleaded guilty in August regarding two counts of crimes against nature, the Journal report continued: