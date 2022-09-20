Police Sources: Woman Allegedly Throws 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan Off Chicago’s Navy Pier

Surveillance footage appears to show a woman allegedly showing her three-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off Chicago’s Navy Pier, according to police sources.

The boy was retrieved from the water at the 700 block of E. Grand around 1:23 p.m. Monday, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Emergency officials arrived at Navy Pier at 1:32 p.m. and sent a dive team in, CBS 2 reported.

Upon being retrieved from the water at 1:42 p.m, the boy was noted to be in cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lure Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition.”

The three-year-old was in the lake for nearly 20 minutes.

He is still in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The boy’s aunt is being questioned by police and is noted to be a person of interest. No charges have been filed as of yet.

Surveillance video of the incident has not been released by officials, according to WGN.

Navy Pier released a statement Monday night regarding the incident via CBS 2:

Navy Pier is deeply saddened to learn about the injury of a child pulled from the water this afternoon. We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.

Navy Pier is located in Chicago’s Near North Side and close to the Loop. It is one of the Windy City’s top tourist attractions.

The boy’s family, who was at bedside Tuesday, thanked first responders and is asking for prayers.

“Everybody’s prayer helps. God makes things happen.” the boy’s grandfather, Dan Brown, told ABC 7.

“I just want to give thanks to those who were there to respond,” he added. “The situation is bad, but it could have been worse, so we have a praying chance that he makes it through.”

