Colorado Man Convicted of Killing Woman with AK-47 over Dog Poop

A Colorado man was convicted by a jury for killing a woman with an AK-47 rifle and attempting to murder her boyfriend over a dispute regarding dog poop.

Michael Close, 38, was found guilty by a jury Thursday on all charges brought against him for the June 10, 2020, murder of Isabella Thallas, 21.

“I am delighted that we were able to get justice for Isabella Thallas and Darian Simon,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann wrote in a statement. “Moreover, I am extremely proud of our prosecution team for their excellent work.”

According to prosecutors, Thallas and her boyfriend, Darian Simon, were walking their dog near Coors Field in Denver when they urged the pet to relieve itself outside of Close’s home, prompting the 38-year-old to argue with the couple.

“Are you going to train that f—ing dog or just yell at it?” Close said, according to police via the New York Post.

Close then went back inside, grabbed an AK-47 that he had taken from a friend who was a sergeant with the Denver police, and fired at the couple 24 times, according to the Denver Post.

Thallas died instantly after being struck in the back, while Simon was shot twice in the legs and buttocks. The boyfriend ran from the scene but collapsed nearby.

Close called his girlfriend and admitted to the shooting before driving west toward the mountains with the rifle and pistol. He stopped arrested later that evening in Jefferson County.

Close had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity but was rebuffed by the jury, who found him guilty after two hours of deliberation on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Following the verdict, Isabella Thallas’s father was still lamenting the loss of his daughter while speaking to reporters.

“There is no justice in this,” Joshua Thallas said. “There are so many losses all around. Our family, obviously, Bella’s friends lost, the community lost, even Close’s family lost today because of his poor choices.”

Close is set to be sentenced on November 4 and faces life in prison.

