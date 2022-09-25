A Chicago felon who was recently arrested for driving a stolen motor vehicle was already on bail for three other cases, including another for driving a stolen car.

Keuwer Nunez, 25, is also facing two other pending cases for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for robbery, according to prosecutors via a CWB Chicago report. In total, Nunez has four pending cases against him and is currently being held without bail.

Chicago police officers caught Nunez driving a recently stolen vehicle on Saturday in the 7600 block of South Jeffery.

As police turned on their lights to pull the vehicle over, the 25-year-old left the car while still in gear, causing it to roll for ten feet before it collided with a fence. The key fob for the woman’s vehicle was later found in his pant pockets, police say.

Before his latest arrest on Saturday, Nunez was booked in February for robbery after he allegedly punched a woman in the face along with another accomplice. Following assaulting the victim, they then used her car keys to steal her vehicle.

When he was in a court hearing for the February case, prosecutors referenced that the 25-year-old was driving another stolen vehicle upon being found by police.

At the same time, Nunez was also out on bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Maryam Ahmad set Nunez’s his bail to $20,000 for the most recent stolen motor vehicle case, where he must post ten percent to go home on electric monitoring.

However, the judge ordered the felon to be held without bail due to his previous pending cases. Nunez’s bail will be reconsidered at a later time due to the new allegations.

His next appearance in court is set for Monday.

Nunez has an extensive criminal record history with over a dozen arrests dating back to 2015 when he was just 18 years old, according to Chicago Police Department records.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.