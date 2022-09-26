A high-speed crash in New York City resulted in multiple vehicles being struck and the outdoor space of a coffee shop destroyed. The driver allegedly responsible fled the scene following the collision.

At around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, a red Nissan Murano SUV collided with two vehicles before striking the back of a parked gray Honda CRV on 111th Street between Second and Third Avenues in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, the New York Post reported. The impact of the crash stopped the SUV.

Wild hit-and-run shatters outdoor NYC restaurant space https://t.co/JGUFUggTmr pic.twitter.com/ZjxXnZn3xo — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) September 25, 2022

Photos from the New York outlet show the Honda stacked on top of the Nissan.

At some point during the Nissan driver’s reckless spree, he plowed through the outdoor dining area of Dell’Aria’s coffee shop, which left glass shattered across the scene.

The Nissan reportedly had 23 vehicle violations in New York City, which included 13 school zone speeding tickets and one ticket for running a red light.

Little is known about what transpired before the driver’s recklessness halted.

One witness, a passenger in a Kia, told the Post that the Nissan had struck their vehicle before bulldozing through other cars.

“He was coming down full speed doing probably 80 to 100 miles an hour,” Jeffery Mascar said. “He almost hit a heavyset woman. He almost hit her because he had a flat tire from hitting us.”

After the driver crashed into the back of the Honda, he exited his vehicle and fled the scene. He appeared to be injured, but returned to check the SUV before taking off again.

“You could tell once he realized how bad the situation was, he did take off one last time,” Mascar added.

The driver remains unidentified as authorities continue to search for him. It is unknown if the individual’s irresponsible driving injured any other person.

Saturday night’s auto rampage follows a tragic incident of reckless driving that occurred a month ago in the Queens borough of the city.

As Breitbart News reported, a woman entered a vehicle following a street fight and subsequently struck and killed a disabled man – who was not involved in the brawl – in an apparent attempt to injure the individual she had been fighting with.

