Disturbing footage shows a disabled man being killed in a hit-and-run on a New York City sidewalk after a fight between two women nearby got out of control.

Milton Storch, 59, was sitting on his walker outside a deli on Beach 20th Street near New Haven Avenue in Far Rockaway in Queens at around 7:18 a.m. on Saturday when an argument ensued between two women in their 20s, according to police.

Watch (Viewer Discretion Advised):

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deadly hit & run in Far Rockaway, Queens. 2 women fighting outside a deli on Beach 20th Street escalates after 1 woman gets behind the wheel of her car, tries to hit the other w/ her vehicle

Driver jumps curb and hits & kills a 59-year-old disabled man@ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/sJYf7KvdLg — Chantee Lans (@ChanteeLans) August 27, 2022

The fight turned violent, as multiple people were seen trying to intervene and break it up, according to footage initially obtained by ABC 7.

One of the women then enters a black Honda Accord parked on the street while another female passenger is seen entering the same vehicle.

The other woman involved in the fight, plus other pedestrians, rush out of the way as the Honda reverses onto the sidewalk before driving forward with the intention of hitting the other brawler. Unfortunately, Storch was unable to get out of the way quickly with his walker and was struck by the vehicle.

After hitting Storch, the driver of the Honda reverses and runs over the 59-year-old – who was already lying on the ground – again before driving away.

Storch sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The feuding women were 26 and 27.

Milton Storch, 59, was run down sitting on his walker on a Queens sidewalk. The hit-and-run driver was trying to run down the woman. Storch was mourned. “I stood frozen.”

“Not much he could’ve done — couldn’t move fast.”https://t.co/SwD5kdrSCu — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 29, 2022

Another man, 37, was hit by the Honda during the ordeal but only received minor back injuries, according to police via the New York Daily News.

The other woman involved in the fight avoided injury as she ran into the deli before the horrific accident occurred. She later identified herself to the police and was reported to be cooperating with the investigation.

Kiana Sheenix, 26, was identified as the woman allegedly behind the wheel of the Honda that hit Storch and was arrested by police on Monday after turning herself in, the New York Post reported. She was charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment.

Storch, who lived near the scene of the accident, was known to be a friendly face in the neighborhood, according to residents.

“He’s a good gentleman. He’s a good gentleman. Good-hearted. He helps out, he looks out for everybody,” one resident told ABC 7.

“[He] didn’t bother nobody. Every morning when I pass here, he’s here. He sit down here, drink coffee, smoke cigarette,” another local told the Post. “Wrong place, wrong time.”

