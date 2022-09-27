The Queens woman allegedly beaten by a homeless ex-convict may lose sight in one eye, and lamented that New Yorkers have tried to avoid becoming targets of violence.

“Elizabeth Gomes, 33, was dragged across the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station last Tuesday morning before being repeatedly kicked and punched in the face by Waheed Foster, a 41-year-old vagrant on parole who previously beat his grandmother to death, according to police,” the New York Post reported Tuesday.

She was headed to Kennedy Airport where she works as a security guard and trying to avoid the suspect who was apparently talking about the devil and other random things, according to Gomes.

She told the Post that as a New Yorker her family heard about such incidents on a regular basis and tried to avoid being caught up in one themselves.

Queens subway-attack victim could lose vision in right eye https://t.co/4aSdBPVjCo pic.twitter.com/INDR5D5SUG — New York Post (@nypost) September 27, 2022

Gomes continued, “And it’s just so sad that even though we try to avoid it, these things still happen to us. I still can’t put that day together. I don’t even know.”

Video footage from ABC 7 showed Gomes’ injured eye and also highlighted the surveillance footage of what happened. The outlet reported her head throbbed and she had not slept properly for an entire week.

During their interview with the Post, Gomes’s husband questioned why the suspect was allowed to roam the streets and said the family was searching for answers.

Authorities later charged Foster with assault and he was held without bail. In 1995, the suspect beat his 82-year-old foster grandmother to death when when they were fighting about money. He was 14 years old at the time, according to sources.

“In 2010, he also stabbed a woman in the face at a mental institution and has also been arrested for assaulting a woman with a screwdriver, criminal mischief, robbery and larceny, law-enforcement sources said,” the outlet reported, adding that he was on parole for the 2010 assault when the most recent incident took place.

Overall index crime in New York City jumped last month by 26 percent compared to the same time last year, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported September 6.

In February, a Morning Consult/Politico poll found approximately 75 percent of registered voters believed defunding the police was a “major” or “minor” reason behind the violent crime wave sweeping across President Joe Biden’s (D) America.

However, Democrats had largely pulled back from the “Defund the Police” movement because it did not bode well for them in the upcoming midterms.

The Breitbart News report added that bail reform executed by leftist (often George Soros-backed) prosecutors deeply hurt police officers’ morale as repeat offenders were freed to commit additional crimes.

“In New York, for example, 4-in-10 criminal suspects freed by ‘bail reform’ are rearrested, per state records,” the outlet said.