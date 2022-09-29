Texas couple Katharine and John McClain are getting lots of attention after making a shocking discovery at their home in Livingston.

McClain said she and her husband awoke Saturday to the sound of a truck driving away and security video recorded a shirtless man checking their car doors, USA Today reported Monday.

The couple were later told someone stole a neighbor’s vehicle. However, the story did not end there because their dog, Archie, alerted them to something no one could have imagined.

“My dog was barking around the shed and my husband went out there to see what was going on…. opened the door and the baby was laying on the floor,” McClain recalled. “She had on a little dress and no diaper.”

In a social media post on Saturday, McClain shared about what happened and said the baby was alert but bruised:

OMG y’all!!!! After catching someone on camera lurking around our vehicles, then stole my neighbors truck, about 3 hours… Posted by Katharine Sas-Sassy McClain on Saturday, September 24, 2022

McClain wrapped the baby in a towel after calling 911 for help. The mother of three said she had never been more concerned for a child in her life.

Per the USA Today report, the baby was taken to a hospital in Houston where she was treated for a broken leg.

Video footage showed Archie sniffing around the shed and the baby being checked by first responders inside an ambulance:

The neighbor’s truck was eventually located with the baby’s father behind the wheel, according to authorities.

The baby is now in state custody and a hearing to determine who will get custody was scheduled for October, ABC 13 reported Tuesday.

The father, Jason Guynes, is charged with felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, felony child endangerment/abandonment, and felony vehicle theft. He is being held in jail on a bond of more than $200,000.

The mother, who shares custody with the father, claimed he had always been caring towards the child, the outlet continued:

According to records, Guynes was sentenced in 2018 to four years in prison for intoxicated assault out of Montgomery County. He was released on mandatory supervision in September 2020 and discharged from mandatory supervision in September 2022. A warrant was issued for his arrest in February 2022 for failure to report in to his parole. He was arrested last weekend, but the warrant was withdrawn because it was past his discharge date, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

McClain wrote another social media post on Saturday expressing her concern about what happened.

“When I held her she just sank into my arms. I could feel her totally relax when I held her. She knew she was finally safe,” the woman said:

UPDATE: the man that put this baby in our shed IS the baby’s father. Sorry POS!! Baby girl is 9 months old. She had… Posted by Katharine Sas-Sassy McClain on Saturday, September 24, 2022

“I can’t even imagine what she’s been through. Bless her sweet heart… Keep this baby in your prayers yall!!” McClain concluded.