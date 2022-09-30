Woman Accused of Beating Ex-Landlord to Death with Hammer

A 43-year-old woman in Massachusetts is accused of beating her former landlord to death with a hammer over forged checks.

The suspect allegedly forged the checks using his name, NBC News reported Friday.

Xiu Fang Ke of Newton was arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday following the death of the former landlord, 65-year-old Leonard Garber, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Once he was reported missing police went to the residence Monday to check on him but were unable to locate him.

They visited twice more and eventually found his body the next day where it was wrapped in a curtain under a pile of items.

A photo showed the suspect in custody with an officer standing nearby:

The two individuals had reportedly been seeing each other, however, she was accused of forging checks from his accounts and stealing over $40,000.

But when Garber learned what happened and confronted Ke, according to the NBC article, she allegedly killed him and tried to hide the body.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed Ke going into the home a few days before authorities located his body.

“Prosecutors said Ke was a tenant of Garber’s several years ago at a different property, not where the attack took place,” the NBC report continued, adding she allegedly confessed and said she used a hammer.

According to the NBC article, prosecutors claimed there was evidence the woman had stolen checks in the past and that she owed gambling debts. She was ordered held without bail.

