VIDEO: Man Stabbed in Random Attack at NYC Subway Station Dies

A man stabbed at a Bronx subway station died Friday as Americans continue suffering under the crime wave sweeping the nation.

The victim, in his late 30s, was assaulted Thursday at the 176th Street and Jerome Avenue station, the New York Post reported Friday.

Authorities told the outlet he died from his injuries on Friday morning.

Wild video shows man randomly stabbing Bronx straphanger https://t.co/A4gUiuGVVr pic.twitter.com/iIxod4g28D — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2022

Surveillance footage of the incident shows the victim and suspect, who was wearing black clothing, standing on the northbound platform.

At one point, the victim seemed to push the suspect into a wall before he fell on his knees. The two went down on the ground and fought for a moment before the man in black appeared to grab a bag and run from the scene:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know this guy? On 10/6/22 at 8:30 PM, inside the 176 St. subway station in the Bronx, a 38-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in the chest & back by this man in an unprovoked attack. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/CeXr9d33CF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 7, 2022

The victim “was stabbed multiple times in the chest & back by this man in an unprovoked attack,” the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

He was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and listed in serious yet stable condition. However, his condition did not improve, the Post report said, adding no one had been arrested as of early Friday.

“The suspect — who fled westbound on East 176 Street — is described as having a dark complexion and is around 5 feet 11 and 160 pounds, with a medium build,” the outlet continued, noting he was wearing Nike sneakers with a grey logo.

Fox 5 New York reported Friday police were investigating several other subway attacks.

“According to the latest NYPD stats, transit crime is up more than 41 percent compared to this same time last year,” a reporter for the outlet said:

A recent survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose by over four percent during the first six months of this year.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” according to Breitbart News.

In addition, rising violent crime has emerged as a major deciding issue in the upcoming midterm elections.

“A Politico poll released Wednesday found that 77 percent of Americans believe violent crime is a significant problem in the country,” Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“Americans also believe increasing police department funding is one of the top ways to combat the crime wave, with 37 percent of respondents thinking that would decrease crime a lot,” the article said.