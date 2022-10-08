The New York Police Department (NYPD) has identified the four women wearing neon green jumpsuits who allegedly attacked and robbed two 19-year-old girls at a Manhattan subway station.

Emily Soto, 34; Mairam Cisse Issouf, 26; Ciante Alston, 26; and Dariana Peguero, 26, were named as the suspects involved in the October 2 attack that occurred around 2:00 a.m. at the 42 Street-Times Square subway station, NYPD Chief Police of Detectives James Essig told reporters at a Friday press conference.

According to investigators, the four women and the two 19-year-olds were engaged in a verbal dispute on the train station platform before it became violent.

The teens tried to enter the train car but were reportedly punched and pushed around by the green-suit women while bystanders watched passively.

The alleged assailants stole property from the victims, including a cell phone, assorted credit cards, a wallet, and other miscellaneous personal items before running away.

The bizarre attack was recorded by other passengers and has since been widely shared on social media.

On Oct. 2 in a subway at Times Square in Manhattan, a group of black females in neon green outfits assaulted & robbed people. A mother of one of the victims said none of the men watching helped. The assailants fled the scene & have not been arrested. #NYC pic.twitter.com/PffXdTFfNu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2022

During Friday’s press conference, Essig noted that all suspects have a criminal history –Peguero having been arrested nine times, Alston arrested three times, Soto arrested twice, and Issouf arrested once.

No arrests have been made, and NYPD officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the four women.

The mother of one of the victims slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York for its soft policies on bail reform.

She told the New York Post that Democrat-controlled New York is “making these ridiculous laws and letting savages walk the streets with nothing but a slap on the wrist.”

“Animals belong behind bars. Make an example of them,” she added. “What happened to the New York City we all loved? Start fixing it now!”

At the start of 2020, New York eliminated cash bail, which some have blamed for the crime wave that New York City is currently under.

According to NYPD crime statistics, major crime in the Big Apple has increased by 32.7 percent since last year. Assaults are up by 15.9 percent, robbery is up 36.5 percent, and crime on the city’s transit system has jumped 41.6 percent.

Breitbart News recently reported that rising violent crime has emerged as a deciding issue for most American voters with the 2022 midterm elections approaching. Recent polling shows that 77 percent of voters believe violent crime is a serious issue.

As violent crime soars in Democrat-run cities, Senate and House Republicans are highlighting the Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies in their campaign messaging.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.