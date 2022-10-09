NYC Woman Accused of Pickpocketing Dead Man Crushed by Truck

An individual has been accused of pickpocketing a dead man crushed by a truck in Manhattan on Thursday, leaving him without a form of I.D.

“The woman was recorded apparently pick-pocketing the body of a pedestrian who had been crushed under a tractor-trailer in Midtown — and the sickening crime has left police unable to identify him or notify his family of his death, sources said,” the New York Post reported Saturday.

The crash happened as the man was crossing Eighth Avenue at West 44th Street that morning. An image showed New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers standing near the body as it lay beneath the truck:

NYC thief pick-pocketed dead victim who was pinned under truck https://t.co/5MTI6t7Np5 pic.twitter.com/q0cSU13C5e — New York Post (@nypost) October 8, 2022

Social media users were disgusted by the scene, one person writing, “NYC has become a cesspool of crime and death….while Mayor Adams parties with Hollywood.”

“The level of depravity in this city is unbelievable, pure garbage,” another commented.

In a video clip obtained by the Post, the suspect was seen reaching for the man’s wallet as an onlooker urged the person to continue.

“Go ahead, gangsta! Go ahead!” the onlooker said.

Moments later, the individual turned and fled as witnesses called police. However, authorities were unable to find the suspect who is reportedly wanted for grand larceny.

Meanwhile, officials did not file charges against the driver involved, a police spokeswoman told the Post.

“The shameless pickpocketing occurred as New York City faced a spate of high profile crimes including a series of stabbings, assaults and even a pepper spray attack on the city’s massive subway system,” the outlet continued.

Multiple Democrat-controlled cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America have experienced a rise in violent crime in 2022 compared to last year, according to a June report.

Fox News reviewed data that found rates of violent crime such as homicide, rape, robbery, and assault in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Baltimore were set to break last year’s levels.

In addition, the rise in violent crime across the nation is emerging as the deciding issue in the fast-approaching midterm elections, Breitbart News reported Wednesday.

“A Politico poll released Wednesday found that 77 percent of Americans believe violent crime is a significant problem in the country,” the outlet said.