A Chicago woman is accused of murdering her landlord, whose body was found dismembered on Monday as crime continues plaguing the nation.

The remains were eventually found inside the home’s freezer, CWB Chicago reported Wednesday.

Thirty-six-year-old Sandra Kolalou is charged with first-degree murder, concealing a homicidal death, and misdemeanor aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after Chicago law enforcement said she “participated in the murder” of 69-year-old Frances Walker, the outlet stated.

Breaking: Woman is charged with murdering and concealing the death of her landlord, who was found dismembered in a freezer this week. Court records show she was found not guilty of tackling an 84-year-old woman in Uptown earlier this yearhttps://t.co/dFP9hQLki9 — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) October 13, 2022

Officers found the suspect once she left the elderly woman’s home, located on North Washtenaw, where she was in a hired tow truck.

The driver transported Kolalou to Foster Beach where the woman was accused of putting a large bag in a garbage can, according to WGN News.

Officers immediately went to the scene and put the suspect in custody for “pulling a knife on the tow truck driver,” according to CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan:

Police said Walker rented rooms in the house and Kolalou was a tenant.

“Many of the tenants who lived in this house were afraid of this individual,” Deenihan said of Kolalou.

“The deceased, the person who owns the residence, had actually served the defendant with a notice to leave or eviction notice. And that was done very recently,” he added.

Tenants reportedly heard a scream at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday and it was believed Walker was killed in her bedroom before Kolalou allegedly dismembered her. The suspect possibly used large butcher knives, per Deenihan.

“The other residents, increasingly concerned on Monday that something had happened to Walker, tried to reach her by phone. Deenihan said some residents received text message responses from Walker’s phone that Kolalou may have sent,” the CWB Chicago report stated.

BREAKING: Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan announces First Degree Murder charges against Sandra Kolalou, 36. The victim was found deceased on October 10th in her residence in the 5900 blk of N. Washtenaw. @ChicagoCAPS20 #ChicagoPolice https://t.co/0Saml9dndi pic.twitter.com/Q4EP9h5HgH — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 12, 2022

Earlier this year, a woman in her 80s claimed Kolalou tackled her in the hallway of a condo building in Uptown. The woman did not show signs of being hurt and explained she was not familiar with the suspect.

“Police said the older woman refused to file felony charges, so they filed a charge of misdemeanor battery against Kolalou. She was found not guilty in July, according to court records,” the CWB Chicago article read.

Walker was apparently well known in her community, according to CBS Chicago anchor Audrina Bigos:

Police: A tenant killed her landlord, dismembered the body & put body parts in a freezer and garbage can. The victim, Frances Walker played organ at several churches and played piano at a ballet school in Evanston. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged w/ the murder@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/zgOjh74ZBX — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 13, 2022

“The victim, Frances Walker played organ at several churches and played piano at a ballet school in Evanston,” she wrote in a social media post Thursday.

A recent survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose by more than four percent during the first six months of this year, Breitbart News reported September 14.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” the outlet said.