Less than a week after being released from prison for punching a woman and kicking a Chicago officer, a man reportedly stands accused of doing the same things again.

The suspect’s name is James Killingsworth and according to CWB Chicago officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections are not revoking the man’s parole, the outlet reported Wednesday. It also detailed past incidents.

In December 2020, he was arrested after snatching a woman’s phone. At the time, Killingsworth allegedly told an officer that when he got out of the handcuffs he was going to beat the officer, then reportedly kicked the officer in the groin.

A few days before, a woman was walking on East Ontario when the suspect punched her in the face and tried to grab her phone.

The outlet shared a photo Wednesday of the suspect:

“Last month, a judge sentenced Killingsworth to four concurrent three-year prison sentences for aggravated battery of a peace officer, theft, attempted robbery, and aggravated battery in a public place,” the CWB Chicago report said, noting he arrived at a correctional center on October 19.

But “after receiving credits for time spent in jail and the state’s standard 50% sentence reduction, he went home the same day, according to IDOC records,” the outlet continued.

On Tuesday, the suspect allegedly punched a woman in the face at the 87th Street CTA station and later threatened to beat officers involved in the case. He was also accused of kicking one of them in the groin.

Now, he is facing charges of aggravated battery of an officer and misdemeanor battery, and Judge Maryam Ahmad “ordered him to pay a $12,000 bail deposit to go home on electronic monitoring,” the CWB Chicago article said.

Meanwhile, a law abolishing bail in Illinois that was passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is set to free from jail thousands of suspects accused of violent crimes, Breitbart News reported in September.

“Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes. As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping,” the report said.

In addition, rising violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America is emerging as the deciding issue for voters looking toward the fast-approaching midterm elections, according to Breitbart News.