WATCH: Chicago Man Accused of Attacking Woman and Stealing Her Car

A Chicago man allegedly attacked a woman before stealing her vehicle on September 24 and officials are trying to identify him.

The incident occurred that evening in the 1500 block of West Monroe Street when law enforcement said the armed man targeted the woman and snatched her keys, Fox 32 reported Saturday.

Surveillance footage showed the woman, wearing a checkered jacket and jeans, enter a building as a man, wearing a red hoodie, caught the door and came in behind her.

Moments later, the two appeared to fight with each other and she fell on the ground. The suspect continued struggling with her while she grabbed at his hoodie but he reached down and grabbed something off of her bag seconds before breaking free and darting out the door.

Chicago police released a video of a man attacking a woman in West Loop before allegedly stealing her car. https://t.co/5S3XPCrK0S — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 13, 2022

Citizens with information regarding the incident were asked to call Detective Harris at 312-744-8261.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported November 7 that 37 individuals were shot and at least four of them died over the previous weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The outlet reported a few days prior that “nearly 600 people had been killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago year-to-date,” the article said.

In addition, Democrat-controlled Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York City lead the way in urban residential decline, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates from May, per Breitbart News:

The top 15 largest cities remained the same as in 2020 although more than half experienced decreases in their population between 2020 and 2021: New York, New York (-305,465); Los Angeles, California (-40,537); Chicago, Illinois (-45,175); Houston, Texas (-11,777); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (-24,754); San Diego, California (-3,783); Dallas, Texas (-14,777); San Jose, California (-27,419); and Indianapolis, Indiana (-5,343).

The outlet also noted that “inner city crime is a common factor in major cities across America, with the problems besetting Chicago emblematic of how widely spread the problem of violence is.”

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the crime wave plaguing Chicago residents.