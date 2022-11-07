37 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Thirty-seven people were shot, at least four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Friday when a 44-year-old man was shot in an alley “in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street.”

The 44-year-old was shot numerous times and transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, when a 36-year-old was shot to death while inside his vehicle “in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.”

The 36-year-old died later at a hospital.

Officers who responded to a report of shots fired Sunday morning at 1:40 a.m. found 15-year-old Salvador Huerta “in the 3000-block of West 23rd Street.”

Huerta had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A group of club-goers became involved in “a disturbance” after being kicked out of a club “in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue” Sunday morning at 2:10 a.m.

A shootout between some of the ejected club goers and a security guard resulted in a 30-year-old man being shot and killed.

On November 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported nearly 600 people had been killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago year-to-date.

The Sun-Times notes that 588 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 6, 2022.

