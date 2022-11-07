37 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a press conference at City Hall, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Chicago. The city will require proof of coronavirus vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms and other indoor venues, as the rapidly spreading omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 infections, Mayor Lightfoot said Tuesday. …
Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune via AP
AWR Hawkins

Thirty-seven people were shot, at least four of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Friday when a 44-year-old man was shot in an alley “in the 3000 block of West 63rd Street.”

The 44-year-old was shot numerous times and transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting occurred shortly after noon on Saturday, when a 36-year-old was shot to death while inside his vehicle “in the 8000 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.”

The 36-year-old died later at a hospital.

Officers who responded to a report of shots fired Sunday morning at 1:40 a.m. found 15-year-old Salvador Huerta “in the 3000-block of West 23rd Street.”

Huerta had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A group of club-goers became involved in “a disturbance” after being kicked out of a club “in the 300-block of West Chicago Avenue” Sunday morning at 2:10 a.m.

A shootout between some of the ejected club goers and a security guard resulted in a 30-year-old man being shot and killed.

On November 5, 2022, Breitbart News reported nearly 600 people had been killed in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago year-to-date.

The Sun-Times notes that 588 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through November 6, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkinsa weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.