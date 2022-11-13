A police chase ended dramatically after a suspect ran into a daycare facility and was subsequently apprehended in a classroom with several small children.

On November 2, police in Warren, Ohio, spotted a man driving who was wanted for a felonious assault and attempted to pull him over.

The man, Lamar Mitchell, 39, refused to comply and led officers on a chase on North Park Avenue before crashing his vehicle on North Park and Washington Street NE, according to the Warren Police Department via Fox 8.

WATCH:

Mitchell then exited his vehicle and led officers on a foot pursuit behind a daycare building before entering through a facility door while an employee attempted to shut it to keep him out.

Body camera footage shows an officer chasing Mitchell through a hallway, who appears to point his hand and make a shooting motion at the officer. Around the same time in the pursuit, the officer makes an unsuccessful attempt to taser Mitchell.

The suspect is then seen entering a classroom filled with small children, but police officers were soon able to apprehend him quickly. While Mitchell was being cuffed, officers could be heard imploring daycare workers to get the children out of the building, which they immediately started doing. The suspect was then escorted out of the facility in handcuffs.

Mitchell faces 13 charges, including aggravated burglary, failure to comply, multiple counts of aggravated menacing, and traffic offenses, in addition to his previous felines assault charge. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Fox 8 reported that Mitchell has a lengthy criminal history involving him being in a two-hour standoff with SWAT officers in 2021, which resulted in him being sentenced to six months in prison. Mitchell has also been to jail two other times, receiving a four-year sentence for setting his girlfriend’s house on fire in 2015 and receiving two years for improperly firing a firearm in 2010.

The outlet added that Mitchell has multiple other assault, burglary, and traffic violation charges.

