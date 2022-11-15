A Chicago man named Anthony Hughes met with his parole officer Sunday and allegedly brought pot and a drug scale with him to the meeting.

According to prosecutor Rhianna Beirnat, police were called to arrest the man at the meeting where he is accused of having over ten ounces of marijuana divided into multiple bags and containers, CWB Chicago reported Monday, adding officials also allegedly found a digital scale and empty packaging.

A Chicago man is charged with felony marijuana possession after he allegedly took more than 10 ounces of pot and a digital scale to meet with his parole officer. "I guess you can’t necessarily make this up," said the bond court judge.https://t.co/Uh39nAXj3T — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) November 15, 2022

During Hughes’ bail hearing, Judge Charles Beach was baffled as to why someone would bring 285 grams of pot to such a meeting.

The suspect is reportedly on parole for Class X armed habitual criminal and was previously convicted for felony unlawful use of a weapon, cocaine manufacture and delivery, and possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) have not moved to revoke the suspect’s parole, the CWB Chicago report continued, detailing Beach and Beirnat’s conversation:

“The irony of them not filing the parole violation on the spot. They’re gonna call law enforcement to arrest him, but not necessarily file a violation.” “You know,” Biernat confirmed with some bewilderment, “that’s the information I have, Judge.” “I appreciate it. I guess you can’t necessarily make this up, right?” Beach continued.

The state of Illinois legalized recreational marijuana in January of 2020, AFP reported at the time.

However, “the US Drug Enforcement Administration still considers marijuana a dangerous substance alongside LSD and heroin,” the outlet said.

In July, a UK study found highly potent strains of marijuana with large concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) have resulted in rising addiction all over the world, Breitbart News reported, adding the risk for mental health problems was also elevated.

President Joe Biden (D) recently pardoned some federal marijuana offenses, and Breitbart News noted that “Biden’s action is significant, as it sidesteps the authority of Congress to control federal laws on illegal drugs.”

Per the CWB Chicago report, Hughes was ordered to pay a bail deposit of $750 to be freed regarding a charge of felony marijuana possession.