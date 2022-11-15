A female high school student in Maryland brandished a large knife while approaching another student during a fight but was disarmed by a school resource officer.

The incident occurred at Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick, where a 14-year-old female student can be seen in video footage holding an eight to ten-inch knife during a fight in a “threatening manner,” according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

WATCH:

Dustin Turner, a school resource officer with the county, witnessed the girl holding the knife and intervened in order to restrain her. More officers joined Turner in helping disarm the girl, thus de-escalating the situation before it turned into a potentially tragic event.

The student was brought into custody without any further incident, WTOP reported. It was also noted she had no injuries.

The teen was hit with multiple charges, including first-degree assault, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, disturbing school operations, affray, dangerous weapon on school property, and reckless endangerment, the outlet noted. She has not been identified as she is a juvenile.

The altercation occurred on October 7 and was uploaded by the sheriff’s office about a week later. It has since gone viral, receiving close to one million views, the Daily Mail reported.

An initial FCSO report of the incident said that the girl had attempted to “stab multiple students in the cafeteria,” but it was later retracted to being an isolated incident, the Frederick News-Post reported.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins released a statement commending Officer Turner for his quick thinking, per WTOP.

“DFC Turner’s quick and decisive actions prevented any students or staff from being harmed during this incident,” Jenkins said. “The FCSO SRO program, recognized statewide, once again proves to be worthwhile. I am extremely proud of the professional men and women deputies serving the more than 70 Frederick County Public Schools.”

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.